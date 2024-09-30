Laureli Kineen

-
Three people have died in two fatal accidents that occurred in Nome and Elim in the early morning hours Sunday.
-
In 2008, the North Pacific Fishery Management Council closed the Northern Bering Sea to bottom trawling. It was open to all kinds of bottom trawling until then…it just hadn’t occurred.
-
Judge Calls for Deeper Look into Cruise Ship Wastewater Issue, Palin Emails Reveal Struggles with Sudden Public Attention, Alaskan Reaction to Palin Emails Apathetic, Frustrations Over Hastings Wildfire Rising, and more...