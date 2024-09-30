Joaqlin Estus

-
Alaska's northernmost communities are seeing increased shipping off their shores, as climate warming loosens the ice that once locked out marine traffic.
DNR Declares New Renaissance for Cook Inlet’s Oil and Gas, Ambassadors Visit Alaska to ‘Experience America’, House and Senate in Talks for Coastal Management Special Session, More Shipping Means More Resources Needed for North Alaska, and more...
The Arctic Imperative Summit, now meeting in Girdwood, is a gathering of political and civil interests, all of whom are interested in how to best deal with the fast changing Arctic environment.
House Rejects Special Session for Coastal Management Program, Alaska Dispatch Hosts Arctic Imperative Summit, Navy Officials Meet to Plan for Diminished Arctic Ice, Roadless Rule Exemptions Still Unclear, and more...
After more than 50 years of work, a translation of the new testament of the Bible into the Athabascan Gwitchin language is finally done. The translation involved perhaps a dozen people.