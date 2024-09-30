-
LISTEN: Exploring the fascinating (and sometimes restricted) wild areas on Anchorage's eastern borderOn the northeast side of Anchorage, at the base of the Chugach, is a heavily restricted area that requires a pass to enter. The residents of Scenic Foothills have long considered this area to be their playground, with access to trails and peaksand an abundance of charismatic wildlife.
-
Unmanned Aircraft Systems, or UAS, will soon be flying more often over Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Soldiers assigned to the aircraft just tested out a new runway on the base earlier this month. Officials say it will allow more training on the remotely piloted aircraft in Anchorage.Download Audio
-
Military families with members receiving medical care from the Alaska VA Healthcare Hospital in Anchorage have a new place to stay.
-
Glenn Highway the on and off-ramps leading to Fort Richardson are closed at this hour, as Anchorage Police deal with a suicide attempt at Fort Richardson. APD spokesperson Marlene Lammers says a caller alerted police to the situation at 6:15 am. APD officers are on site, along with a SWAT team negotiator and a K-9 team. Lammers says a young man is threatening suicide. It was the man's father who made the call.
-
The Army made a brief announcement Tuesday that a soldier was found dead in his barracks at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Monday morning.
-
The identity is also out on that soldier from the 4-25th found dead at his home more than a week ago in Anchorage.
-
The identities have been released on the four Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson soldiers kill by a roadside bomb Saturday in Afghanistan.