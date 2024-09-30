Glenn Highway the on and off-ramps leading to Fort Richardson are closed at this hour, as Anchorage Police deal with a suicide attempt at Fort Richardson. APD spokesperson Marlene Lammers says a caller alerted police to the situation at 6:15 am. APD officers are on site, along with a SWAT team negotiator and a K-9 team. Lammers says a young man is threatening suicide. It was the man's father who made the call.