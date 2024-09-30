-
Wrongfully imprisoned for 20 years for murder and rape, Steves Barnes was finally set free in 2009 after a DNA test funded by a non-profit group, theInnocence Projectultimately proved his innocence. The nightmare began when Steve was just 19 years old. Steve Barnes shared his story at an event hosted by the Alaska Innocence Projectand the UAA Justice Center on November 2 at UAA.KSKA: Thursday 12/8 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
The men accused in a massive government contracting bribery case involving Alaska Native Corporation EyakTek are staying behind bars – three of them until trial and the fourth at least through the weekend. At a hearing in Washington D.C. today (Thursday) the lawyer for EyakTek executive Harold Babb asked for a few more days before making his argument as to why Babb should be released on bond.
State Legislative Committees today (Monday) began looking at the steps needed to cut back on the cost of prisons at the same time as maintaining a “tough-on-crime” reputation. The House and Senate Finance Subcommittees on Corrections heard of strategies in other states – most predominantly Texas, where state Representative Jerry Madden recalled how he was part of a bipartisan approach to prison reform.
Alaska Edition host Michael Carey and guests discuss the implications of a potential strike by utility workers in Anchorage and also these headlines of Alaska's top news stories for the week of August 28:KSKA: Friday 9/2 at 2:00 pm and Sat. 9/3 at 6:00 pmKAKM: Friday 9/2 at 7:30 pm and Sat. 9/3 at 5:00 pm
Wednesday, an Alaska prison inmate was convicted in Federal court of raping other prisoners in the Anchorage jail.