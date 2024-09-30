-
Dr. Jay Butler welcomes Alaska internal medicine specialist Dr. Julie McCormick for a discussion of high blood pressure—why it is important and what you and your health care provider can do about it.Thanks for listening!
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in men and women in the U.S. and disease of the coronary arteries of the heart is the major cause of heart disease. The good news is that the incidence and death rate of coronary heart disease has been declining. What can we learn regarding the reasons for these declines that might help all of us? Dr. Thad Woodard returns to guest host a program on coronary heart disease on this edition of Line One: Your Health Connection.Thanks for listening!
Monday, March 20, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The Human heart beats about 2.5 billion times over the average lifetime, pushing millions of gallons of blood to every part of the body. Given this never-ending workload, it's a wonder it performs so well, for so long, for so many people. But the heart can also fail, brought down by a poor diet and lack of exercise, smoking, infection, unlucky genes, and more. LISTEN NOW