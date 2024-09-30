Cathleen McLaughlin

-
Alaska lawmakers are trying to fight crime by toughening prison sentences. Not everyone agrees that will work.People who work with released prisoners say the best way to combat crime is enhancing access to programs that target mental health problems and drug addiction -- not increasing prison terms.
KSKA: Wednesday, May 10 at 2 pm and 8 pm Prescription painkillers and cheap heroin have combined to fuel a new public health crisis: addiction and death from overdosing. Join us to learn the status of the battle in Alaska and strategies to defeat. LISTEN HERE