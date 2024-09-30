Monday, November 6, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) began November 1st and ends December 15th. With slashed funding for outreach and a shortened enrollment period, the ACA is facing some challenges. How’s it going so far? How many people are signing up, who needs to sign up, and why do so many choose not to participate? Join us on the next Line One for a discussion about the Affordable Care Act and how the start of the open enrollment period is going so far.LISTEN HERE

Listen