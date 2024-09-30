-
Join Line One Co-Host, Prentiss Pemberton and his guests, United Way of Anchorage COO, Sue Brogan, and Lead Navigator, Jane Straight, for a discussion about how the ACA works, how you can sign up, where you can find help, and how the political climate is affecting healthcare in America.Thanks for listening!
Monday, November 6, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) began November 1st and ends December 15th. With slashed funding for outreach and a shortened enrollment period, the ACA is facing some challenges. How’s it going so far? How many people are signing up, who needs to sign up, and why do so many choose not to participate? Join us on the next Line One for a discussion about the Affordable Care Act and how the start of the open enrollment period is going so far.LISTEN HERE
Monday, October 23, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act begins November 1st and will be open for 6 weeks. What are the options for Alaskans? Who needs to sign up and will the cost go up? What’s the status of the new bi-partisan effort to come up with a health care plan? Please join us on Line One for a discussion about the ACA enrollment process, the stability of the ACA in today’s political climate, and what the repeal efforts could mean to Alaskans.LISTEN HERE