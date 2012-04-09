About the Alaska Native Dialogues on Racial Equity Project

The Alaska Native Dialogues on Racial Equity (ANDORE) is a project initiated by the Alaska Native Policy Center at First Alaskans Institute and funded by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation through the America Healing Initiative.

Our project goals are twofold:

• Intentionally reshape the dialogue on racism in Alaska by elevating stories and experiences through community conversations; seeking to raise the level of awareness and healing around racism and inequity; and

• Advance policy solutions towards racial equity.

This statewide project - based on Indigenous principles and values - aims to initiate, foster, and grow racial healing by meaningfully engaging in community conversations across Alaska on race, racism and racial equity; seeking to move communities into a place of understanding, healing and growth.

Three distinct groups work together to ensure the success of this project:

Host Group – 17 hosts with diverse cultural and professional backgrounds promote dialogue on racism by hosting community conversations throughout Alaska.

Visionary Group – 11 community leaders and culture bearers serve as a think tank and advisory body to ensure the success of the project.

Partnership Circle – Individuals, projects and organizations sign MOU’s with First Alaskans Institute in support of the project to extend the impact and scope of the work through mutually agreed upon goals and activities.

In addition to sharing stories and experiences regarding racism, the project seeks to engage the community in identifying instances of institutional and systemic racism and elevating policy solutions toward racial equity for all Alaskans.

One way to elevate policy solutions is to ask dialogue participants to consider the question, “What would a racially equitable Constitutional Convention look like?” Feedback gathered in response to this question is then compiled and shaped into a potential framework for Constitutional Convention delegation selection.