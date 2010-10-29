Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Anchorage Edition: October 29, 2010

Alaska Public Media | By Slavik Boyechko
Published October 29, 2010 at 12:08 PM AKDT

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:

  • Write-in controversy
  • “Registering” as a write-in?
  • Joe Miller’s North Star Borough employment records released
  • Miller’s campaign
  • Lisa Murkowski’s week?
  • Scott McAdam’s week?
  • Debate for the State: U.S. Senate candidates
  • Developments in the Gubernatorial race
  • Opposition to Chief Justice Dana Fabe
  • U.S. House race
  • What awaits the next Alaska delegation in Washington DC?

Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Michael Carey, Freelance editorial writer, Anchorage Daily NewsGUESTS:

KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, October 29 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 30 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (Channel 7 TV) BROADCAST: Friday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 30 at 5:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE: Send e-mail to anchorageedition kakm org
Programs
Slavik Boyechko
See stories by Slavik Boyechko