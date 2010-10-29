Anchorage Edition: October 29, 2010
Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:
- Write-in controversy
- “Registering” as a write-in?
- Joe Miller’s North Star Borough employment records released
- Miller’s campaign
- Lisa Murkowski’s week?
- Scott McAdam’s week?
- Debate for the State: U.S. Senate candidates
- Developments in the Gubernatorial race
- Opposition to Chief Justice Dana Fabe
- U.S. House race
- What awaits the next Alaska delegation in Washington DC?
Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Michael Carey, Freelance editorial writer, Anchorage Daily NewsGUESTS:
- Paul Jenkins, Anchorage Daily Planet
- Libby Casey, APRN
- Dermot Cole, Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, October 29 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 30 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (Channel 7 TV) BROADCAST: Friday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 30 at 5:00 p.m.