AWAC Presents: Jonathan Huneke
RECORDED: Friday April 16, 2010
SPEAKER: Jonathan Huneke, Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs, United States Council for International Business
- United States Council for International Business
- Jonathan Huneke Bio
- Johnathan Huneke: Slideshow Presentation at AWAC (PDF)
TOPIC: “After the Meltdown: Is Globalization Still Good for America?”AboutAlaska World Affairs Council Presents is a public service partnership of theAlaska World Affairs Council and KSKA Public Radio. You can attend a variety of live AWAC speaking events in Anchorage. Check out the list of upcoming speakers and topics on the AWAC Events Calendar. Following the live event, all AWAC presentations are archived on KSKA’s website under AWAC Presents.
Subscribe
Podcast link for any podcast catcher