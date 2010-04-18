Spring Membership Drive: Thank You!

Yippee!! We did it! The Spring Membership Drive finished up on Saturday and we exceeded our goal of 230 thousand dollars. Thank you so much for making this another successful membership drive. We loved hearing from you and seeing many of you at the station. Every pledge drive is a huge team effort and we truly could not it with the support we receive and count on from the KSKA community. Thanks for being a member. Thanks for listening. And thank you for supporting KSKA public radio.

