Anchorage Edition: April 2, 1010
Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:
- Gov. Sean Parnell attempts to roll back cruise tax.
- The state of homelessness in Anchorage.
- The Legislature attempts to separate oil and gas taxes.
- Former Governor Sarah Palin's upcoming TV show.
- The Parnell plan to provide college scholarships for Alaskans.
- The Legislature's interest in expanding its membership.
- The new capital budget.
Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Michael Carey. Freelance editorial writer. Anchorage Daily News.GUESTS:
- Gregg Erickson. Editor-At-Large. Alaska Budget Report.
- Paul Jenkins. Blogger. The Anchorage Daily Planet.
- Steve MacDonald. News Director. KTUU- TV.
KSKA (FM) BROADCAST: Friday, April 2 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 3 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (TV) BROADCAST: Friday, March 2 at 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 3 at 5:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:Send e-mail to anchorageedition kakm org