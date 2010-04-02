Anchorage Edition: April 2, 1010

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:

Gov. Sean Parnell attempts to roll back cruise tax.

The state of homelessness in Anchorage.

The Legislature attempts to separate oil and gas taxes.

Former Governor Sarah Palin's upcoming TV show.

The Parnell plan to provide college scholarships for Alaskans.

The Legislature's interest in expanding its membership.

The new capital budget.

Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Michael Carey. Freelance editorial writer. Anchorage Daily News.GUESTS:

Gregg Erickson. Editor-At-Large. Alaska Budget Report.

Editor-At-Large. Alaska Budget Report. Paul Jenkins. Blogger. The Anchorage Daily Planet.

Blogger. The Anchorage Daily Planet. Steve MacDonald. News Director. KTUU- TV.

