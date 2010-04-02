Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Anchorage Edition: April 2, 1010

Alaska Public Media | By Pat Yack
Published April 2, 2010 at 3:11 PM AKDT

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:

  • Gov. Sean Parnell attempts to roll back cruise tax.
  • The state of homelessness in Anchorage.
  • The Legislature attempts to separate oil and gas taxes.
  • Former Governor Sarah Palin's upcoming TV show.
  • The Parnell plan to provide college scholarships for Alaskans.
  • The Legislature's interest in expanding its membership.
  • The new capital budget.

Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Michael Carey. Freelance editorial writer. Anchorage Daily News.GUESTS:

  • Gregg Erickson. Editor-At-Large. Alaska Budget Report.
  • Paul Jenkins. Blogger. The Anchorage Daily Planet.
  • Steve MacDonald. News Director. KTUU- TV.

KSKA (FM) BROADCAST: Friday, April 2 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 3  at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (TV) BROADCAST: Friday, March 2 at 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 3 at 5:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:Send e-mail to anchorageedition kakm org
