Hold This Thought ends today on KSKA

Barbara Brown writes: "I am bringing Hold This Thought to an end today on KSKA. I have thoroughly appreciated the partnership, warmth and generosity with KSKA. It's just too time consuming to continue. I am very grateful for everything KSKA did to bring it to reality - Kristin's helpfulness and knowledge and Connie's help and calm. Hold This Thought took off nationally when Phi Beta Kappa featured it in their national newsletter, achieving critical mass with an ever-growing audience. While it is sad that I am discontinuing it on air, it has done everything I wanted it to do - to start conversations and inspire reflection. Thank you KSKA for your enthusiasm and thoughtfulness."

