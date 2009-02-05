AWAC Presents: Dr. Lilian Alessa

The ominous title of her talk, "Water and the Arctic: The Endgame," may sound intimidating, unless we begin to recognize the tools available to fully understand the human hydrological system, or the "H2S." Dr. Lilian Alessa, professor of biological sciences at UAA has been researching the H2S as a social process, since arriving at the university in 1998. "Water is precious," she tells the audience. For this reason, we must begin to develop a better understand of it and how we use it, as actors in the H2S.Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: January 30, 2009 at the Hilton AnchorageAIRED ON KSKA: February 5, 2009 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.SPEAKER:

Dr. Lilian Alessa, Professor of biological sciences, University of Alaska Anchorage

About

Alaska World Affairs Council Presents is a public service partnership of the Alaska World Affairs Council and KSKA Public Radio. You can attend a variety of live AWAC speaking events in Anchorage. Check out the list of upcoming speakers and topics on the AWAC Events Calendar.

