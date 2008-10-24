Night Music: Oct. 23, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the October 23, 2008 edition of Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Album Title

Artist Name

Label

Links

My Favorite ThingsSome Other TimeDiane SchuurConcord 30614With A Song In My Heart With A Song In My HeartJohn PizzarelliTelarc CD-83678Why Not!Michel Camilo Live at the Blue NoteMichel CamiloTelarc CD-83676Oh, But On The Third Day (Happy Feet Blues)The Majesty of The BluesWynton MarsalisColumbia CK 45091HallucinationsCross CurrentsEliane EliasDenon CY-2180Cross Currents Cross CurrentsEliane EliasDenon CY-2180Autumn LeavesJazzhouseBill EvansMilestoneMCD-9151-2Hour 2They Can't Take That Away from MeBurning in the WoodhouseMilt JacksonQuest/Warner Bros.9-4518-2If You Only KnewMinions DomainDelefayo MarsalisTroubador Jass TJR 090306One By OneThe Legacy of Art Blakey -Live at the IridiumThe Jazz MessengersTelarc CD-83407I Know That You KnowRare Recordings Volume ILionel Hampton & FriendsTelArchive CD-83318StardustRare Recordings Volume ILionel Hampton & FriendsTelArchive CD-83318A Kiss To Build A Dream OnThe Essential Louis ArmstrongLouis ArmstrongVanguard VCD2-91/92