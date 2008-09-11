Constance Huff will be Off Mic through September 18 attending the National Federation of Press Women conference in Idaho Falls. She recently became president of the Alaska chapter, Alaska Professional Communicators. Many of the award-winning entries in our state communications contest have gone on to win award in the national competition. They will be presented in Idaho. While she's gone, enjoy European Jazz Stage and Blues Before Sunrise tonight on Night Music. Thanks for listening and for supporting KSKA.