Night Music: August 21, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the August 21, 2008 edition of Night Music with Kirk Walhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Album Title

Artist Name

Label

Delaunay's Dilemma Artistry of the MJQModern Jazz QuartetPrestige FCD-60-016In a Sentimental MoodArtistry of the MJQModern Jazz QuartetPrestige FCD-60-016Fly Me to the Moon...the Sax PlayersRay BrownTelarc CD-83388Sleepy Time Down South ...the Sax PlayersRay BrownTelarc CD-83388God Bless The Child ...the Sax PlayersRay BrownTelarc CD-83388These Foolish ThingsLate Night BrubeckDave BrubeckTelarc CD-83345Here's That Rainy DayLate Night BrubeckDave BrubeckTelarc CD-83345Back Home Again in Indiana ExplosiveMilt JacksonWarner Bros. 9-47286-2Along Came BettyExplosiveMilt JacksonWarner Bros. 9-47286-2SECOND HALF (9:00 PM - 10:00 PM)Salt Creek BluesSue GilesOasis JazzVolume VIII #5 BernadetteAlex LattimoreOasis JazzVolume VIII #5Jam or Jelly Pt 3Tiedye KeithOasis JazzVolume VIII #5Play That ThingRick Wald 16/NYCOasis JazzVolume VIII #5LaximumMattan Klein QuintetOasis JazzVolume VIII #5To Remember YouHeather Marie PhilippOasis JazzVolume VIII #5Unmet ExpectationsStephen NorfleetOasis JazzVolume VIII #6Highland Park FunkTommy LockettOasis JazzVolume VIII #6Stop, Drop & WiggleMissy Rains & The New UpOasis JazzVolume VIII #6