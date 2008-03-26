Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska Radio Reader Rambler: Celebrating 50 years of statehood

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published March 26, 2008 at 3:00 PM AKDT
grants_statehood.jpg

Join hosts Sandy Harper and Dick Reichman and their guest Laura Shue, grants officer for the Alaska Humanities Forum. There are grants available to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Alaskan Statehood in addition to the regular grants.HOSTS: Sandy Harper; Dick ReichmanGUEST:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: March 26, 2007 at 1:30 p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Alaska Radio Reader Rambler updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.
Programs
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack