Alaska Radio Reader Rambler: Celebrating 50 years of statehood

Join hosts Sandy Harper and Dick Reichman and their guest Laura Shue, grants officer for the Alaska Humanities Forum. There are grants available to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Alaskan Statehood in addition to the regular grants.HOSTS: Sandy Harper; Dick ReichmanGUEST:

Laura Shue, grants officer, Alaska Humanities Forum

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: March 26, 2007 at 1:30 p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Alaska Radio Reader Rambler updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.