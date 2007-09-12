KSKA continues to operate at low power (for safety reasons) with occasional bursts of static this week as we continue HD and analog transmitter installations at Goose Bay.We hope to increase transmitting power by the end of this week. Hopefully KSKA's signal will be back on your radios or you should hear a marked improvement by then. Radios without antennae have been particulary affected during this transition which is why your car radio may not have been affected.KSKA may also have to go off the air tonight (Wed-Thu 9/12-13), so set your clock radio to "alarm" rather than to KSKA.Stay "tuned" to KSKA's web site for updates as we move ahead. Thanks for listening and for supporting KSKA.--Bede