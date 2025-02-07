Theo Greenly got his start in public radio as an intern at KCRW in Santa Monica, California. Since then, he's produced radio stories for stations around the country, and has worked on narrative podcasts as an intern at NPR. He studied journalism at Santa Monica College, creative writing at the University of Colorado Boulder, and radio production at the Transom Story Workshop. When not reporting, he’s probably looking for someone to go hiking with him. Wanna go for a hike? [Copyright 2025 KIAL]