A Puyallup, Wash. man is due in the U.S. District Court in Alaska on Thursday to face charges he defrauded several million dollars out of victims in Alaska, money he then gambled away. Floyd Jay Mann allegedly ran his elaborate scam for several years, and many or most of his victims are from Dillingham. KDLG’s Dave Bendinger has been following this story, and joins me now for more.

