Mitch Seavey first to Kaltag, Brent Sass first out

Iditarod veteran Mitch Seavey was the first musher into Kaltag on Saturday morning, checking in at 7:41 a.m.

But, as has often been the case in the dash down the Yukon River, Brent Sass was the first one out, after spending only 7 minutes at the Kaltag checkpoint.

Seavey is still resting in Kaltag as of 10:40 a.m.

According to the GPS tracker, Aliy Zirkle is in third and should be checking into Kaltag soon.

Zirkle and her team - along with Jeff King's - were purposefully hit by a snowmachine early Saturday, according to an Iditarod press release. The incident left one of King's dogs dead and injured two more on his team and one on Zirkle's.

King is still in Nulato.

Dallas Seavey, Wade Marrs and Robert Sorlie are also closing in on the Kaltag checkpoint.