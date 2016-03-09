Dallas Seavey first into McGrath, Mitch Seavey first out

Dallas Seavey was the first musher to reach the McGrath checkpoint Tuesday evening at 6:34. 11 minutes behind him--and with the fastest run time from Nikolai--was his father, two-time champion Mitch Seavey. While Dallas remained in the checkpoint, the elder Seavey left as soon as he could on the trail to Takotna.

Five minutes behind was 25-year-old Wade Marrs followed Seavey into McGrath and parked his team. Next was Kuskokwim 300 champion Pete Kaiser, who continued on the trail in the second position behind Mitch Seavey.

Sebastion Schnuelle for the Iditarod Insider wrote that watching Kaiser's team cross the river was a sight of beauty.

"Keeping them stopped in the checkpoint was quite difficult with the low snow and because they were screaming to go," said Schunelle.

Aliy Zirkle and Noah Burmeister followed Kaiser out of the checkpoint Tuesday evening.