Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Nov. 13, 2015

Terrorism in Paris felt deeply in Alaska

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

The world is watching in horror today as multiple attacks struck Paris. CNN reports the death toll has climbed to at least 149 people.

Search for missing Ketchikan hiker stretches to third day

Leila Kheiry, KRBD - Ketchikan

A 22-year-old Ketchikan man remains missing on Deer Mountain as the search stretched into a third day Friday.

Bethel passes anti-discrimination law

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

Bethel City Council has passed laws prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity for city employees and contracted workers.

Juneau puts spotlight on rising heroin deaths

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

There are two different Juneau events this weekend to raise awareness about heroin addiction. The capital city has logged seven heroin-related deaths this year, and the community is banding together to talk about what’s happening to their neighbors and family.

8 vie for Chief Justice as Fabe retires

Associated Press

As Chief Justice Dana Fabe prepares to retire next May, there are eight candidates vying to fill the empty position on Alaska's Supreme Court.

UAA runners prep for NCAA National Championships

Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage

For eight consecutive seasons, both the University of Alaska Anchorage's men's and women's cross-country running teams qualified for the NCAA Division 2 national championships

Bethel declares local disaster after Kilbuck fire

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

Bethel City Council has declared a local government disaster following the Kilbuck fire that incinerated the Ayaprun Elitnaurvik Yup’ik immersion school and damaged the Kuskokwim Learning Academy school and dorms.

Troopers: Woman raped over 5 weeks at rural cabin

Associated Press

A 37-year-old Alaska man has been charged with kidnapping and raping a woman over a five-week span at a remote cabin more than 100 miles west of Fairbanks.

Tiff over tolls troubles bridge critics

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

When the state department of transportation took over the Knik Arm Crossing project from previous managers within the Knik Arm Bridge and Toll Authority or KABATA in July of last year, planners took a fresh look at traffic projections needed to ensure adequate tolls could be collected to pay project costs.

AK: 100-year-old artifacts in building's walls tell of early Norwegian settlers

Angela Denning, KFSK - Petersburg

Workers remodeling one of Petersburg’s oldest buildings have uncovered Norwegian artifacts dating back a century. The items are linked to some of the town’s earliest Norwegian settlers. And one woman in town is helping to make sure these treasures are preserved for future generations.

49 Voices: Beckie Etukeok of Anchorage

This week were hearing from Beckie Etukeok, who is Inupiaq, Siberian-Yupik and Tlingit. She makes drums for a living now, but it wasn’t an easy skill to learn.