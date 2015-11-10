Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Nov. 9, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

New test scores show Alaska students fall short in English, math

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

Results of the new Alaska Measures of Progress standardization tests were made public Monday in Anchorage.

Alaskans opt out of insurance, into health care sharing ministries

Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage

As health insurance rates rise out of reach for many Alaskans, some residents are turning to an alternative -- Christian health care sharing ministries.

Federal dollars directed at helping tribes combat meth, suicide

Associated Press

Alaska tribes and health providers are using federal dollars to combat methamphetamine use and suicide.

Support pours in as Bethel school re-opens

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

Students from Bethel’s Yup’ik immersion institution returned to school today after four days without classes following the Kilbuck fire.

Homer, state argue over gas assessments

Quinton Chandler, KBBI - Homer

The City of Homer wants the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities to pay a little more than $26,000 in natural gas assessments for eight state owned plots of land. DOT refuses.

Buccaneer Oil trustees agree to reduced payments

Associated Press

The city of Homer will return some of the payments received in the 90 days before Buccaneer Oil filed for bankruptcy in May 2014.

Ice locked in glaciers could substantially contribute to sea level rise

Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks

Researchers say more than half the ice locked up in glaciers could be gone by the end of the century. A new study published in the journal Frontiers of Earth Science says the resulting runoff could raise the earth’s oceans three inches or more.

Thermokarst: The after-burn of wildfire over permafrost

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

Wildfire on arctic tundra can cause permafrost melt from the top down, contributing to landscape slumping, known as thermokarst.

Southeast conservation leader steps down

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

Southeast Alaska’s largest environmental organization is advertising for a new executive director.

A look back as Juneau Assembly considers Gastineau reboot

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

The burned out Gastineau Apartments are supposed to be demolished in April, but a last-minute deal could restore the downtown dwelling.