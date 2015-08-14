Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 13, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

Mayor Pulls the Plug on A Slow and Spendy Software Project

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

A massive software project that's run millions of dollars and years over original expectations was halted today by Anchorage's new mayor. The move is meant to reexamine the city's path forward, but won't totally shut off money for the project.

University of Alaska Defines Consent in New Student Conduct Code

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

The University of Alaska system has defined “consent” for the first time when it comes to sexual misconduct terminology.

Child Porn Suspect Arrested in South Carolina

Ben Matheson, KYUK - Bethel

Authorities have arrested the former computer network manager at the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation who is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.

70 Years After WWII, Two Nations' Militaries Jump Side By Side

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

Seventy years ago this month, the U.S. dropped two atomic bombs on Japan, prompting it's surrender and the end of World War II. Now, the two nations' armed forces are collaborating in Alaska.

Anchorage Assembly Seeks to Add LBGT Clause To Anti-Discrimination Code

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

The Anchorage Assembly is trying again to add sexual orientation and gender identity to the city's anti-discrimination ordinances.

Bethel Council Nixes City-Run Liquor Store Vote in October

Ben Matheson, KYUK - Bethel

There will not be a vote this October for Bethel to go into local option status and pursue opening a city-run liquor store. The Bethel City Council by a vote of 5 to 1 rejected sending the vote to citizens.

Permafrost Carbon Takes A Trip to Davy Jones' Locker

Monica Gokey, KSKA - Anchorage

It’s been widely accepted in the science community that melting permafrost means more carbon in the atmosphere. But a new study has just identified a quirk in that process.

After More Than 30 Years, The Mendenhall Valley Library Moves Out Of the Mall

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

Friday was the last children's storytime at a Juneau library branch that's been in the Mendenhall Mall for over 30 years. The days of checking out books and grabbing a slice of pizza are over because the branch is moving to a new location at the end of the month.

Happy 40th, Kupreanof! All 24 Residents Celebrate A Remote Alaska Lifestyle

Joe Sykes, KFSK - Petersburg

Most people in Petersburg don’t give much thought to the handful of houses which sit on the other shore of the Wrangell Narrows. But to the people who live there it’s a place they are proud to call home. It’s name is Kupreanof.