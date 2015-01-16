Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Governor Names New Deputy Labor Commissioners

Alaska Public Media
Published January 15, 2015 at 9:54 PM AKST

Gov. Bill Walker has named two new deputy commissioners at the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Download Audio

Former State Senator Joe Thomas, a Fairbanks Democrat, is taking one of the posts. Thomas served in the Legislature for six years, and he was an official with a Fairbanks labor union for two decades.

Greg Cashen has previously served as an assistant commissioner with the department, and most recently worked for the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation.
News