Governor Names New Deputy Labor Commissioners
Gov. Bill Walker has named two new deputy commissioners at the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Former State Senator Joe Thomas, a Fairbanks Democrat, is taking one of the posts. Thomas served in the Legislature for six years, and he was an official with a Fairbanks labor union for two decades.
Greg Cashen has previously served as an assistant commissioner with the department, and most recently worked for the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation.