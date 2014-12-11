Alaska News Nightly: December 10, 2014

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Police: Felon Killed Prosecutor in Jealous Rage

The Associated Press

Police in Barrow say a convicted felon shot and killed a state assistant prosecutor in a jealous rage over a woman.

Senate Gives Fishermen 3-Year Reprieve from EPA Regs

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

The U.S. Senate today passed a Coast Guard bill that includes a three-year moratorium on vessel discharge regulations for boats 79 feet and smaller. The House is expected to pass it this week, too. If the moratorium doesn’t pass by Dec. 19, Alaska’s fishing fleet will have to comply with new regulations the industry claims are unworkable. An effort to permanently kill the regulations failed to get through.

New Report Questions Susitna-Watana Economics; AEA Responds

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

A new fiscal analysis of the Susitna-Watana Hydroelectric Project questions the Alaska Energy Authority's estimates regarding how much the 735-foot tall dam would cost the State of Alaska, if built.

Walker To Begin Reviewing Candidates For National Guard Post

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Since the election, new Gov. Bill Walker has been piecing together his cabinet. But a few positions still remain in question. Key among these is the job of National Guard adjutant general, who also serves as commissioner of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

Medicaid Expansion, Child Welfare Top Priorities For New DHSS Commissioner

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

Valerie Davidson has been one of the biggest advocates in the state for Medicaid Expansion. Now implementing that expansion is one of her top priorities as Alaska's new Commissioner of Health and Social Services. Another focus for Davidson will be child welfare- she just served on the U.S. Attorney General's advisory committee on Native children exposed to violence.

Davidson started in the job December first. She says when she accepted the appointment she consulted her two daughters and her mom.

Avalanche Survivor Says He’s Shaken, Humbled After Ordeal Near Rainbow Ridge

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Fairbanks man who was buried in an avalanche near Isabel Pass Saturday and lived to tell about it says he’s learned that even an experienced backcountry skier can get into trouble in a treacherous area like the Eastern Alaska Range.

Eek Fisherman Catches Silver Salmon in December

Charles Enoch, KYUK – Bethel

An Eek ice fisherman jigging for pike was surprised to hook a silver salmon last week.

After Lobbying Effort, Haines Distillery Opens Newly Legal Tasting Room

Emily Files, KHNS – Haines

Port Chilkoot Distillery in Haines is the only craft distillery in Southeast. Distilleries have not been able to sell their spirits on-site. But a law passed earlier this year removes that restriction.