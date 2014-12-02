South Korean Trawler Sinks in Russian Far East

At least one person has died and dozens more are missing after a South Korean trawler sank in the western Bering Sea early Monday morning.

The Oryong 501 was fishing for pollock off Chukotka in the Russian Far East, with about 60 crew members aboard.

They were reportedly hit by a wave while hauling in fish in bad weather, and began taking on water. There was no report of a distress call before the vessel sank.

Seven people aboard were rescued from a life raft, and one has since died of hypothermia, according to reports. Russian search crews and nearby fishing vessels are still looking for at least 50 missing crew members in the cold waters nearby.