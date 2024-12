Elections workers are reporting a steady turnout for today’s primary. Nearly 10,000 voters cast their ballots early, compared to 5,000 voters in the 2010 primary. Drawing people to the polls are two major races – a referendum that would repeal a tax break on oil production and a three-way contest for the Republican Party’s U.S. Senate nomination. Polls are open until 8p.m., and returns will be coming in shortly after.

