Alaska News Nightly: May 23, 2014

Anchorage Police Arraign 2 In 2003 Sexual Assault Case

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

The Anchorage Police Department arraigned two suspects on Thursday in a sexual assault case from 2003. They say they re-opened the case after a DNA sample from one of the suspects matched the sample taken from the victim nearly 11 years ago.

Funny River Fire Tops 67,000 Acres

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

The Funny River fire on the Kenai Peninsula has topped 67,000 acres. And the combination of Memorial Day weekend and extreme fire conditions have firefighters concerned.

Tyonek Fire Holds Steady At 1,800 Acres

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

The Tyonek fire on the western side of Cook Inlet is holding steady at just over 1,800 acres.

Ousted GOP Leader Plans Run For Governor

The Associated Press

Russ Millette, who was ousted as leader of the state Republican Party following a contentious election, plans to run for governor.

Union Leader Files Complaint Against Anchorage Mayor Sullivan

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

The head of the state's biggest labor union has filed a complaint against Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan, who is running for lieutenant governor.

Pebble Partnership Files Suit To Stop EPA’s Halt On Development

Mike Mason, KDLG – Dillingham

The Pebble Limited Partnership filed suit Wednesday in Federal Court seeking to halt to the process underway by the EPA to stop development of the proposed Pebble Mine.

Discretionary Voting Before Sealaska Shareholders

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

A measure before Sealaska shareholders could alter the way board elections are held. And that could bring leadership changes.

The measure comes as 13 shareholders compete for four board seats in the Southeast Alaska regional Native corporation’s annual election.

Kito: Will There Be Enough Return On Juneau Access To Justify Investment?

Rosemarie Alexander, KTOO – Juneau

The draft supplemental environmental impact statement for a road out of Juneau is now under review by the Federal Highway Administration. That’s the last step in the process before federal highways names a preferred route and issues a Record of Decision.

AK: Scavenger Hunt

Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska

Small towns like Unalaska can be pretty close-knit. Grown-ups take care of kids who aren’t their own, and teenagers have adults to turn to when they need them.

One local high schooler wanted to make those relationships stronger. So she planned something special: She put students and adults into teams, and sent them on a town-wide scavenger hunt.

300 Villages: Kobuk

This week, we're heading to Kobuk in northwest Alaska. The village of about 200 people is steadily growing, nearly doubling in size since 2000. A resident says that's in part due to reliable seasonal work and efforts to mesh traditional lifestyles with modern ones. Beatrice Barr is a tribal clerk in Kobuk.