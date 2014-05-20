2014 Summer of Heroes Program to Honor Local Youth

Alaska Communications and Boys & Girls Clubs – Alaska are coming together again for the fourth annual Summer of Heroes program to recognize local youth making a difference in their local communities.

The search is on for five young Alaskan heroes, plus one from the Employee Program, who are going above and beyond to make an impact in the lives of others. Each of the final heroes will receive a $1,500 scholarship and a trip to the Alaska State Fair on Aug. 24.

A “hero” can be anyone between the ages of 6-18 who has contributed to his or her community through acts of generosity, courage or achievement, such as volunteering or raising significant funds for a cause, extraordinary accomplishments in school or in sports, or inspiring others to take action.

As we search for our 2014 heroes, here is how the 2013 local heroes from Anchorage have continued their service since last year’s recognition ceremony:

Kearstyn Cotten (age 10) continues to help her community through supporting the local chapter of the American Diabetes Association.

Sarah Mixsell (age 11) has kept busy helping the Anchorage community and has expanded her efforts to reach even more organizations in need. She has recruited about 100 more kids for her Alaska Kids for Kids non-profit organization since last summer and is almost finished with the next donation delivery for her birthday. In November, Sarah organized and led a group of children at her school that produced various items to be donated, including toys and treats for the local animal shelter and silverware/napkin sets for Bean’s Café.

Cassie Welch (age 10) is still supporting diabetes education in Alaska, recently helping raise $750 with her brother and father through a fundraising lunch. She will be participating in the Tour de Cure, a fundraiser for the American Diabetes Association (ADA), again this June.

Alaskans are encouraged to nominate heroes like Kearstyn, Sarah and Cassie through the Summer of Heroes website, or at an Alaska Communications retail store or Boys & Girls Clubs – Alaska Clubhouse.

Nominations are only open through July 15, 2014, during which time Alaska Communications will donate $25 to Boys & Girls Clubs – Alaska for every smartphone sold, up to $15,000 total.