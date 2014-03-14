Alaska News Nightly: March 13, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

State Assessment Review Board Candidate Withdraws

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

A Californian who had been tapped by Governor Sean Parnell to serve on a high-profile state board withdrew his name from consideration on Wednesday evening.

Despite Revisions, Opposition To Permitting Bill Still Vocal

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

After nearly a year of waiting for a rewrite of HB77, members of the public had plenty to say about the changes. They got their first chance to speak to them at a Senate Resources Committee hearing yesterday. APRN’s Alexandra Gutierrez reports that most of the testimony on the Parnell administration’s permitting bill was as negative as it was brief.

FDA Reviewing Application To Produce Genetically Modified Salmon

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

The head of the Federal Drug Administration told a U.S. Senate committee today her agency is still working on its review of an application to produce a genetically modified salmon.

Feds Seeking Local Advice On Environmental Protocols

Zachariah Hughes, KNOM – Nome

Members of the federal agency that oversees marine mammals held a teleconference in Nome on Wednesday to solicit region-specific advice on emergency response. It's part of a process to draft environmental protocols for the Arctic that incorporate local expertise.

Report Finds Mixed Blame In Raid On 40 Mile Miners

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Governor Sean Parnell has released a report on last summer’s law enforcement sweep of placer mines in the 40 Mile area. It finds mixed blame for the heavy handed law enforcement that upset miners.

Tanana Chiefs Conference President Steps Down

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Longtime Tanana Chiefs Conference President Jerry Isaac stepped down Thursday, after 8 years at the helm of the consortium that represents 42 Interior Alaska native villages.

Anchorage Set To Host 2014 National Nordic Skiing National Championships

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

The 2014 U.S. Nordic skiing National Championships and SuperTour Finals are set to start in just over a week in Anchorage.

Health Food, Water Offered Through Petersburg School District Grant

Angela Denning, KFSK – Petersburg

Students’ physical well-being is paramount to how well they perform in school. The Petersburg School District is hoping to improve that through a four-year, $600,000 grant which started this school year. An update on the grant was given to the district’s school board at their last meeting.

J. Torres Encourages Young Comic Creators

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

A lot of elements go into a simple comic book. There’s artwork, there’s editing -- and most importantly, for the Filipino and Canadian comic writer J. Torres, there’s the script.

The award-winning author visited Unalaska’s schools and gave a presentation at the library last week, as part of a statewide tour.