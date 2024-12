There are 26 public radio stations throughout the state of Alaska, providing vital news and information to a diverse area over twice the size of Texas.

Angela Denning-Barnes has worked at KYUK in Bethel for more than a decade, reporting on stories from the very edge of society.

For her living in, and reporting on, bush Alaska is more than just a lifestyle - it's a source of true happiness.

Story & Video:

Travis Gilmour

Music:

Marian Call