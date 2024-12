If you’ve ever visited Homer, chances are you’ve stopped by the Salty Dawg Saloon – or at least seen the T-shirts and hoodies that have made their way all over the world. The bar itself is a 105-year-old relic of days gone by on the Homer Spit and a sort of living museum to Alaska’s homesteader days. KBBI’s Aaron Selbig takes a closer look inside one of Alaska’s best-known buildings and shares some of its secrets.

