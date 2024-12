Dallas Seavey maintained his lead over Aliy Zirkle and Aaron Burmeister Sunday night in the Iditarod and was the first to reach Koyuk early Monday morning. He arrived about about an hour and a half sooner than Zirkle. Last year's champion, John Baker was just outside of Koyuk at 7 am.

Ramey Smyth and Peter Kaiser moved up on the field and were now racing with Mitch Seavey behind Baker.

Elim is the next checkpoint in the race.