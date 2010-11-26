Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Assembly To Consider Personal New Year&#039;s Fireworks and Charter Change For Future Sales Tax Vote

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published November 26, 2010 at 11:41 AM AKST

Most of the attention at this week's Anchorage Assembly focused on the third and final public hearing over the mayor's proposed 2011 municipal budgets. However at the same meeting, two ordinances were introduced that could well produce some future fireworks - one literally and the other politically. The former arises as an ordinance sponsored by Chair, Dick Traini and calls for a New Year's Eve lifting on the city's fireworks ban.

