Most of the attention at this week's Anchorage Assembly focused on the third and final public hearing over the mayor's proposed 2011 municipal budgets. However at the same meeting, two ordinances were introduced that could well produce some future fireworks - one literally and the other politically. The former arises as an ordinance sponsored by Chair, Dick Traini and calls for a New Year's Eve lifting on the city's fireworks ban.

Len Anderson, KSKA - AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)