Senate Candidates Discuss Lesser-Known Issues

Alaska Public Media | By Josh Edge
Published October 28, 2010 at 5:16 PM AKDT

Dan Bross, KUAC – FairbanksThe three front-running candidates in Alaska’s contentious U.S. Senate race also answered questions during last night’s debate. Democrat Scott McAdams, and Republicans Joe Miller and Lisa Murkowski covered well-worn campaign issues like natural resource development and health care but as KUAC’s Dan Bross reports, also provided perspectives on issues that haven’t received as much press.Photos by Josh Edge, APRN - AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)
