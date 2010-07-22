Talk of Alaska: Hollis French, Democratic Candidate for Governor

Hollis French says he wants to be the “Education Governor.”In the primary election, he’s up against Ethan Berkowitz, who has run for state-wide office before. The next Talk of Alaska, on Thursday, is your chance to learn more about Hollis French. A state senator from Anchorage, he’s a former oilfield worker who became a state prosecutor.Photo by Josh Edge: Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Hollis French in the studios at APRN.Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:

Hollis French, Democratic Candidate for Governor

