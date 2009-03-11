Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Anchorage Mayor Candidates: Shelia Selkregg and Eric Croft

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published March 11, 2009 at 5:46 PM AKDT
Eric Croft and Shelia Selkregg, two of the fifteen mayoral candidates at the HACA-Bridge Builders Mayoral Forum. Photos by Erick Cordero

April 7th's Anchorage municipal election offers a field of 15 candidates for mayor. To help our listeners sort through the choices for the city's top elected position, KSKA begins its municipal election series with candidate profiles, and in some cases "introductions."

Len Anderson, KSKA - Anchorage

