Summer road construction produces jobs and delays

F Street Improvements, looking south from Town Square Park at F Street and 6th Avenue. Image from Destination Downtown photo galleryAnchorage drivers better remember now that it's summer, they need to allow extra time to get to their destination - not because of traffic, but due to unavoidable construction.

Len Anderson, KSKA - AnchorageSome of this summer's major transportation and trail up grade projects as provided by the mayor's office at the June 4th press conference: