Summer road construction produces jobs and delays

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published June 5, 2008 at 11:47 AM AKDT

F Street Improvements, looking south from Town Square Park at F Street and 6th Avenue. Image from Destination Downtown photo galleryAnchorage drivers better remember now that it's summer, they need to allow extra time to get to their destination - not because of traffic, but due to unavoidable construction.

Len Anderson, KSKA - AnchorageSome of this summer's major transportation and trail up grade projects as provided by the mayor's office at the June 4th press conference:

  • Strawberry Upgrade (Jewel Lake to Northwood), $13.5m, May start
  • Raspberry Extension (Minnesota to Arctic), $5.8m, April start
  • Fireweed Ln/LaTouche St Upgrade (east of Sew Hwy), $6.0m, May start
  • Lake Otis Rehab (68th to Abbott (DOT)), $9.5m, May start
  • 72nd/Spruce/Lore Upgrade (Lake Otis to Elmore), $11.1m, May start
  • 80th Upgrade (Lake Otis to Spruce), $6.0m, May start
  • Creekside Road Extension (middle connection), $6.0m, May start
  • E St Corridor Enhancements (4th to 7th Ave), $13.3m, May start
  • 100th Reconstruction (Victor to Pointe Resolution Dr), $9.1m, June start
  • Bayshore West Subd Street Reconstruction RID, $8.5m, July start
  • Marston Dr/Foraker Dr RID/LID/WID, $5.5m, July start
  • 48th/Boniface Extension (Tudor to Elmore), $25.0m, September start
  • Tudor/Lake Otis Intersection Improvements (DOT build), $18.7m, September start
  • 100th Extension (King to C St), $7.9m, September start
  • Major Parks and Trails projects:
  • Ship Creek Trail (Phases III & IV), $10m, DOT, May start
  • Chester Creek/Westchester Lagoon Aquatic, $6m, June start
  • Chester Creek Trail Connection/UAA Spur, $7m, DOT, October start
Kristin Spack
