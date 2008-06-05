Summer road construction produces jobs and delays
F Street Improvements, looking south from Town Square Park at F Street and 6th Avenue. Image from Destination Downtown photo galleryAnchorage drivers better remember now that it's summer, they need to allow extra time to get to their destination - not because of traffic, but due to unavoidable construction.
Len Anderson, KSKA - AnchorageSome of this summer's major transportation and trail up grade projects as provided by the mayor's office at the June 4th press conference:
- Strawberry Upgrade (Jewel Lake to Northwood), $13.5m, May start
- Raspberry Extension (Minnesota to Arctic), $5.8m, April start
- Fireweed Ln/LaTouche St Upgrade (east of Sew Hwy), $6.0m, May start
- Lake Otis Rehab (68th to Abbott (DOT)), $9.5m, May start
- 72nd/Spruce/Lore Upgrade (Lake Otis to Elmore), $11.1m, May start
- 80th Upgrade (Lake Otis to Spruce), $6.0m, May start
- Creekside Road Extension (middle connection), $6.0m, May start
- E St Corridor Enhancements (4th to 7th Ave), $13.3m, May start
- 100th Reconstruction (Victor to Pointe Resolution Dr), $9.1m, June start
- Bayshore West Subd Street Reconstruction RID, $8.5m, July start
- Marston Dr/Foraker Dr RID/LID/WID, $5.5m, July start
- 48th/Boniface Extension (Tudor to Elmore), $25.0m, September start
- Tudor/Lake Otis Intersection Improvements (DOT build), $18.7m, September start
- 100th Extension (King to C St), $7.9m, September start
- Major Parks and Trails projects:
- Ship Creek Trail (Phases III & IV), $10m, DOT, May start
- Chester Creek/Westchester Lagoon Aquatic, $6m, June start
- Chester Creek Trail Connection/UAA Spur, $7m, DOT, October start