Senator Ted Stevens got $20 million appropriated for it, the Navy wants to study it and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough expects to reap economic benefits from its use. No, it's not a bird, not a plane... it's Superferry! Or rather, the world's first Expeditionary Warfare Craft ("E-Craft"), and it's coming soon (spring 2010) to a port in Southcentral Alaska.

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Matanuska-Susitna Borough