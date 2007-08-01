Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
APRN's Joel Southern on Talk of the Nation

Alaska Public Media
Published August 1, 2007 at 3:26 PM AKDT

Today, our Washington, D.C. reporter -- Joel Southern -- appeared on NPR's Talk of the Nation, specifically in the "Political Junkie" segment with NPR political analyst Ken Rudin.The topic? Senator Ted Stevens, of course. Also mentioned: Governor Sarah Palin, Congressman Don Young, Anchorage Mayor Mark Begich, and Presidential candidate Mike Gravel.You can listen to a streaming version of the entire program here at NPR's site. For your convenience, we've excerpted just the audio from the chat with Joel and attached it to this post.
