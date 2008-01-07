Line One: Treating Depression - Psychotherapy vs. Medication
Treatment for depression is unique to each individual. As two of the most common treatments, what differs in the use of psychotherapy versus medication? This week on Line One: Your Health Connection, Dr. Harold Arkowitz from the psychology department at the University of Arizona joins Dr. Woodard to discuss evidence for each.
HOST: Dr. Thad WoodardGUESTS:
- Dr. Harold Arkowitz, PhD in psychology, University of Arizona
LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, Jan 7, 2008 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, Jan 7, 2008 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:
