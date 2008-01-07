Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Line One: Treating Depression - Psychotherapy vs. Medication

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published January 7, 2008 at 11:09 AM AKST
Treatment for depression is unique to each individual. As two of the most common treatments, what differs in the use of psychotherapy versus medication? This week on Line One: Your Health Connection, Dr. Harold Arkowitz from the psychology department at the University of Arizona joins Dr. Woodard to discuss evidence for each.

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUESTS:

