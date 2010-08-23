Talk of Alaska: Jay Ramras, Republican Candidate for Lieutenant Governor
One of the most interesting primary election races is for the Republican nomination for Lieutenant Governor. A radio talk show host, an Arctic Policy expert, and former State Representative Jay Ramras are competing for that job.
Monday is your chance to learn more about what Jay Ramras would do as Lieutenant Governor.
Photo by Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage
Download Audio (MP3)
HOST: Steve Heimel, APRN
GUESTS:
- Jay Ramras, Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor
PARTICIPATE:
- Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air)
- Send e-mail totalk aprn org (comments may be read on air)
- Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 during the live broadcast
LIVE Broadcast: Monday, August 23. 2010 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide
Audio will be posted after the live broadcast