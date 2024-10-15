Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published October 15, 2024 at 5:47 PM AKDT
a play
The relationship between Akka Mary and her granddaughter, Joanna, is complicated. Joanna was raised by her Akka, along with her daughter, Magnolia who is now missing in Anchorage. Although Joanna grew up striving for her grandmother's approval, they are prone to bickering. In this scene, they are fighting over the telephone. (Courtesy Josh Lowman/Perseverance Theatre)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

An alarming number of criminal cases in Anchorage are dismissed due to a lack of prosecutors. Plus, a discussion on subsistence rights at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention. And, a new play hopes to humanize Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham
Robyne in Fairbanks
Melinda Munson in Haines
Eric Stone in Juneau
Andy Lusk in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey