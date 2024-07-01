Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 1, 2024

Published July 1, 2024 at 5:38 PM AKDT
Two women at a podium in a park.
Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance (right) takes her oath of office from Jane Angvik at her inauguration inTown Square Park in Anchorage on Monday, July 1, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A wildfire closes most of Denali National Park and Preserve during the busiest tourism week of the year. Plus, amid the Cook Inlet gas shortage, many Alaskans turn to solar energy. And, the Army Corps of Engineers studies permafrost from a tunnel near Fairbanks.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Kavitha George, Chris Klint and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Ben Townsend in Stebbins

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
