Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 1, 2024

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A wildfire closes most of Denali National Park and Preserve during the busiest tourism week of the year. Plus, amid the Cook Inlet gas shortage, many Alaskans turn to solar energy. And, the Army Corps of Engineers studies permafrost from a tunnel near Fairbanks.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Kavitha George, Chris Klint and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Ben Townsend in Stebbins

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.