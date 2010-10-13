Addressing Alaskans: U.S. Senatorial Candidate Forum

The three candidates running for Senator of Alaska met for the second time in Anchorage at a forum hosted by the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce on Monday, October 11th. Democratic nominee, Scott McAdams; Republican nominee, Joe Miller; and write-in Lisa Murkowski responded to a range of questions on health care reform, the War on Terror, 8A Native contracts, personal political role models, and budgets cuts.Miller, Murkowski and McAdams will meet again on Debate for State hosted by Libby Casey Wednesday October 27 at 9:00 pm on KSKA, FM 91.1 and KAKM Channel 7.

Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: Monday October 11, 2010BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday October 14, 2010 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.MODERATOR:

Bill Evans, Chair of the Board, Anchorage Chamber of Commerce

PANEL:

Joe Miller, Republican candidate for U.S. Senator

Republican candidate for U.S. Senator Scott McAdams , Democratic candidate for U.S. Senator

, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, U.S. Senator (AK-R), write-in candidate

HOST:

