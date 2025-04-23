Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
News & Brews: Test Your Trivia Smarts with Alaska Public Media | May 8

Alaska Public Media
Published April 23, 2025 at 7:17 PM AKDT

Mark your calendar for Thursday, May 8, and come hang out at Cynosure Brewing in Anchorage for an evening of fun, facts, and friendly competition. The evening kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a casual meet-and-greet with local journalists, followed by trivia at 6 p.m., hosted in partnership with Nerdvana Trivia.

Thursday, May 8, 2025 | 5:30 pm
Cynosure Brewing
144 E Potter Dr unit e, Anchorage, AK 99518

Put your knowledge of local news and music to the test while enjoying a brew or two—plus, a local food truck will be on-site serving up delicious eats.

This event is free and open to the public—no RSVP or membership required (though beer isn’t included). Just show up, grab a pint, and get ready to show off your trivia chops!