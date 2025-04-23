News & Brews: Test Your Trivia Smarts with Alaska Public Media | May 8

Mark your calendar for Thursday, May 8, and come hang out at Cynosure Brewing in Anchorage for an evening of fun, facts, and friendly competition. The evening kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a casual meet-and-greet with local journalists, followed by trivia at 6 p.m., hosted in partnership with Nerdvana Trivia.

Thursday, May 8, 2025 | 5:30 pm

Cynosure Brewing

144 E Potter Dr unit e, Anchorage, AK 99518 Cynosure Brewing

Put your knowledge of local news and music to the test while enjoying a brew or two—plus, a local food truck will be on-site serving up delicious eats.

This event is free and open to the public—no RSVP or membership required (though beer isn’t included). Just show up, grab a pint, and get ready to show off your trivia chops!