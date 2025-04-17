Dinner with Pati Jinich at The Bridge | May 24 - SOLD OUT

Alaska Public Media invites you to experience an evening of food and fun with the host of Pati's Mexican Table, La Frontera, and the new series, Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana.

5/5/25 UPDATE: This event has sold out. To be placed on a waitlist in case of cancellations, please send an email with the title "Pati Jinich Event Waitlist" to membership@alaskapublic.org with your name, the name of any guest/s you hope to bring, and your phone number. Thank you!

Enjoy a three course meal, prepared by Chef Lexa Gokey of The Bridge restaurant and inspired by Pati's travels, and the opportunity to chat and get photos with Pati, as well as have her sign a book provided on site as part of your ticket. Red and white wine will be provided at your table as part of your ticket.

Tickets are $275 for individuals or $500 for a pair.

All proceeds support the DIY, News, and Drama programs you love from Alaska Public Media television.

This event is generously sponsored by: